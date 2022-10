Not Available

The Hillsong evangelical Christian vocal ensemble headlines this exclusive live worship concert, shot on March 18, 2007 at the perennial "Colour Your World" women's conference in Sydney, Australia. The 15 tracks include: "To Know Your Name," "Lord of Lords," "Saviour King," "You Are My Strength," "You Saw Me," "In the Mystery," "You Are Faithful," "Break Free," and a reprise of "Saviour King." ~ Nathan Southern, Rovi All Movie Guide