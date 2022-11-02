Hillsong: Super Strong God

Not Available

Super Strong God is a live DVD recording of the Kidsong World concert during the Hillsong Conference of 2005. The DVD features live performances of all the songs from the Super Strong God concert, including Rainbow, One Way, Royalty, Super Strong God, and I Believe In Jesus. That totals up to 1 hours worth of live worship, plus special features! The DVD includes great bonus features for both kids ministry and at home: - Visualisation: sing-a-long with the words on the screen, plus your choice of a radio mix, or music mix only! - Actions: learn the actions to some of the songs, with Max & Melody and the Hillsong Kids team! - Behind the Scenes Documentary: a look at Kidsong World! This DVD is region 0 and will play on a UK DVD player. Running Time: 60 Minutes