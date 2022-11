Not Available

All of the Above is the eighth praise and worship album by Hillsong United, and their first ever studio recorded project and the first of a three-part global project. The album includes a DVD containing three live worship tracks recorded at the 2006 Encounterfest youth conference, a sermon from Phil Dooley and a bonus features section. It debuted at No. 6 on the ARIA Albums Chart on 26 March 2007.[1]