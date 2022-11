Not Available

The essence and inspiration of the album Empires was the beatitudes and it was always an aspiration to film where Jesus preached the Sermon on the Mount – and to present the songs in a live format. Filmed in Jerusalem and surrounding areas, this is a unique take on many of the songs from United’s most recent release, Empires. With breathtaking imagery and impacting visuals and audio, this live project is one of the most unique to come out of Hillsong.