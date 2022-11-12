Hillsong United: People Concert Film

Not Available

This project is the culmination of whatever is after… coming home, having a meal with family and friends — old and new... the everyday that frames the season. Recorded live in Sydney, Australia, UNITED have kept it simple returning to where it all began. It is about people. People you’re doing life with. People you’re representing. It’s about people we are called to reach. Loving our neighbour as ourselves. Where people are united, God commands a blessing, and that’s what UNITED, and in particular this project, is purposed to do... To bring people together from all walks of life and different circumstances – giving everyone a song to sing. This project is for people. Unapologetically returning back to their roots, UNITED demonstrates their utter reliance on God and the fact that we are called to look at life through an uncomplicated lens of loving people.