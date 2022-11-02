Not Available

HIM: Digital Versatile Doom

Digital Versatile Doom (a.k.a Digital Versatile Doom: Live at the Orpheum Theatre XXXVII A.S.) is HIM's first commercially released live album and live DVD. "Intro (Blood Theme)" "Passion's Killing Floor" "Rip Out the (Wings of a Butterfly)" "Buried Alive By Love" "Wicked Game" "The Kiss of Dawn" "Vampire Heart" "Poison Girl" "Dead Lovers' Lane" "Join Me in Death" "It's All Tears (Drown in This Love)" "Sleepwalking Past Hope" "Killing Loneliness" "Soul On Fire" "Your Sweet 666" "Bleed Well" "Right Here In My Arms" "The Funeral of Hearts" "V.D.O. (Venus Doom Outro)"

