Tears on Tape is the eighth studio album by Finnish band, HIM, released April 26, 2013 in Finland, April 29, 2013 in Europe, and on April 30, 2013 in the US and Canada. Content of DVD 14. "Heartkiller (Live in Studio Video)" 3:40 15. "Wings of a Butterfly (Live in Studio Video)" 3:32 16. "Join Me (Live in Studio Video)" 3:33 17. "The Kiss of Dawn (Live In Studio)" 4:32 18. "The Funeral of Hearts (Live in Studio Video)" 4:55