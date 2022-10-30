Himitsu Sentai Gorenger: The Bomb Hurricane!

Secret Force Gorenger: The Bomb Hurricane is the fifth theatrical films based on Himitsu Sentai Gorenger. It was originally shown on July 22, 1976 (between Episodes 56 and 57 of the TV series) as part of the Toei Manga Matsuri film festival. It was the only Gorenger film that was a completely original work and not a theatrical version of a TV episode.
|Naoya Makoto
|Tsuyoshi Kaijo / Akarenger
|Hiroshi Miyauchi
|Akira Shinmei / Aorenger
|Baku Hatakeyama
|Daita Ôiwa / Kirenger
|Yukio Itô
|Kenji Asuka / Midorenger
|Lisa Komaki
|Peggy Matsuyama / Momorenger
|Toshio Takahara
|Commander Kenpachi Edogawa
