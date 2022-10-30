Not Available

Himitsu Sentai Gorenger: The Bomb Hurricane!

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

Secret Force Gorenger: The Bomb Hurricane is the fifth theatrical films based on Himitsu Sentai Gorenger. It was originally shown on July 22, 1976 (between Episodes 56 and 57 of the TV series) as part of the Toei Manga Matsuri film festival. It was the only Gorenger film that was a completely original work and not a theatrical version of a TV episode.

Cast

Naoya MakotoTsuyoshi Kaijo / Akarenger
Hiroshi MiyauchiAkira Shinmei / Aorenger
Baku HatakeyamaDaita Ôiwa / Kirenger
Yukio ItôKenji Asuka / Midorenger
Lisa KomakiPeggy Matsuyama / Momorenger
Toshio TakaharaCommander Kenpachi Edogawa

