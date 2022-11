Not Available

When Magman makes a blunder that finally makes him lose the Black Cross Furher's trust, he begins a rampage against EAGLE with Navarone Fortress, the Gorenger must finally stop them. It features the destruction of Volcano Mask General Magman and his Mobile Fortress Navarone, as well as the Gorenger Machines, and the first appearance of his successor Commander-in-Chief Golden Mask. This is a theatrical version of episode 54 of the Himitsu Sentai Gorenger television series.