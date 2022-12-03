Himouto! Umaru-chan: Umaru-chan One More Time!

Not Available

Unaired special of “Himouto! Umaru-chan” included with the manga’s seventh compiled volume. After being tempted by a pillow on the television shopping channel, Umaru has a dream reminding her to appreciate the pillow she has. The next day, Umaru goes with Sylphnford to the convenience store where she tries to win a lottery prize. Later, Umaru and Taihei go wild at a yakiniku restaurant, unaware that Nana is at the next table over. At the start of October, Umaru and Kirie get into the Halloween spirit early, dressing up in costume and trying various pumpkin-based snacks. Afterwards, Umaru decides to fake a fever in order to skip school, only to be overcome by guilt.