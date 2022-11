Not Available

One of the most vertiginous of Markopoulos's interior landscape studies, Himself as Herself is based loosely on Balzac's Séraphita. The film consists of a shimmering, nearly plotless evocation of gender identity in flux, and it contains some of Markopoulos’s most haunting, densely interlaced images. This film is dedicated to the American artist Emlen Pope Etting and features a musical excerpt from Poulenc's "Gloria." - Harvard Film Archive