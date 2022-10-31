Not Available

Cris discovers that his five years relationships is about to end when his live-in boyfriend Michael leaves him supposedly for an out of the country business trip. He then embarks on a long journey to catch his lover and the third party, passing by his boyfriend's maternal home, his boyfriend's best friend, his own best friend and a mysterious acquaintance. Will Cris catch his boyfriend and will he be able to prevent their relationship from its inevitable ending? Not until someone dies so another can move on. Hinala is not only about fidelity but more about that long journey we take when a relationship bitterly ends and we are broken. How many times must we die so we can be free from the baggage?