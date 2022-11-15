Hindemidth

Not Available

Two very similar families are settling in two identical houses in a new fashionable neighborhood built near a complex of panel-apartment buildings. The couples are in their forties. The husbands are moderate professionals and the wives are housewives without children and with firmly fixed habits. Step by step they find out how similar they are and step by step they come to hate each other. The more they strive to be different and the more they fail, the stronger their malice and their lust to harm each other grow.