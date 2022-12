Not Available

The National Geographic Society explores the mysterious and dramatic Hindenburg explosion of May 1937 in Lakehurst, New Jersey, USA. The Hindenburg was the largest German Zeppelin that carried passengers, crew, luggage, mail, and a heavy loaf duel. Much like the Titanic, it was revered for its size as well as lavish accommodations. It had made ten round trips between Germany and the United States before its demise.