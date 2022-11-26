Hindenburg's Fiery Secret

Not Available

The most celebrated and magnificent flying machine ever built, Hindenburg was a luxury liner in the sky. Stretching 804 feet in length and lifted by seven million cubic feet of hydrogen, the legendary German airship was a stunning technological masterpiece. Including rare, never-before-released footage, this historic video features fascinating details about the first airships used as weapons by the German military during World War I, amazing images onboard Hindenburg where passengers enjoyed breathtaking views of the world - less than 800 feet below, and incredible first-hand accounts from actual crash witnesses and survivors. New scientific evidence from a former NASA engineer whose research - more than 62 years later - reveals what may have actually caused the explosive fireball which killed 36 passengers and crew members.