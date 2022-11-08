Hindernisse des Herzens

Not Available

The life of the successful competition rider Andrea Bruckheim gets out of hand when her favorite horse Magic collapses dead in a competition. She can not really get help from her husband Thomas because marriage has been suffering for some time. To keep the joint operation - a successful riding school with adjoining hotel - running, Thomas engages his childhood friend Hans Duwe as a riding instructor. But Hans witnessed Andreas accident and fell in love with her immortal. Andrea is not averse to his advances.