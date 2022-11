Not Available

Real-life husband and wife Janno Gibbs and Bing Loyzaga took their talented daughter Allyssa through her paces in her first film appearance. Janno was jobless husband forced to keep house. Bing was his beautiful wife with a promising career. Pilita and Elizabeth were the warring mothers-in-law. It was the little girl Allyssa who was trying to keep the household sane and her family together.