Hingkangi Ghap na Trakis

In the Sqoyaw Indigenous community in Heping Township, Taichung County, a group of Atayal elders lament the fact that millet, one of the most important crops in Atayal culinary culture, has disappeared from the community for nearly half a century. No one knows why the community is no longer growing millet. No one has explored the importance of millet to the lives of ancestors in the past. It gradually disappeared in everyone’s memory... After half a century, the elders in Sqoyaw decide to sow the millet seeds once again and pass on millet knowledge to the next generation of Atayal descendants. Will they succeed in adhering to the ancestors' hard work and continue their relationships with the land?