Hins Cheung 1st Unplugged Concert at Guangzhou Live

Hins Cheung held his first unplugged concert in September 2009 at the Xinghai Concert Hall in Guangzhou. Fans and especially audiophiles should not miss this live recording on DVD, which highlights the exceptional quality of Hins's voice as evident in the songs he performed. He sang his early songs like My Way, "Break-off Point", and his best loved numbers including Hurt So Bad, a demo version of "Ardently Love" and "The Book of Laughter and Forgetting". In addition, Hins covered some of his favorite songs, such as Wan Fang's "C'est La Vie, Mon Cheri", Winnie Hsin's "Scent", Huang Pin Yuan's "Why Love You So", and Sandy Lam's "The Chicago Story". The singer-songwriter also performed his latest single Yes & No, which he also composed. What's more, guest singer Mong Nan came up with a couple of songs, too.