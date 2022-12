Not Available

Originally scheduled to be held in 2019, Hins Cheung X HKCO live concert was eventually postponed to November 2020 due to the pandemic. Hins blended his hit songs with elements of Chinese music, performing the rearranged versions of "Under the Cherry Blossom Tree," "Cruel Love," "A Centennial Tree" and "The Book of Laughter and Forgetting," as well as bringing Chinese classics like "The Tai Chi Master" and "Autumn Moon Over the Calm Lake."