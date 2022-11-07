Hins Live 2010

Not Available

Acclaimed Canto-pop singer Hins Cheung took to the Hong Kong Coliseum stage in February 2010 (during the Chinese New Year festival) after a two-year absence. In his latest solo concerts, Hins charmed the audience with his extraordinary vocals and touching songs, while also showing off his improving dance skills. The chosen numbers came from his repertoire of hits past and present, as well as favorites of other artists like Faye Wong's "Playing Clarinet in a Silent Night" and Stefanie Sun's "The Encounter", both of which he performed live for the first time. Hins also made an enchanting duet with buddy Eric Suen on the latter's popular ballad "Love Story Part One"