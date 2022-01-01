Not Available

Hinukay ko na ang libingan mo is a 1991 Tagalog-language Action Drama film written by D.g. Salonga and Ricardo Lee. The movie is directed by Manuel 'fyke' Cinco, Eddie Garcia and Manuel fyke Cinco and produced by Vic Del Rosario, Jr. and William Leary under the banner of Viva Films. Hinukay ko na ang libingan mo stars Robin Padilla in the title role along with an ensemble cast including Nanette Medved, Cherry Pie Picache, Eddie Garcia, Dencio Padilla, Dindo Arroyo and Lucita Soriano. The screenplay is written by Ricky Lee which is inspired from The Minority Report by Philip K. Dick. The music was composed by Jimmy Fabregas. Cinematography was done by Joe Batac Jr. and editing by Ruben Tikboy Natividad. It was released on 5th June 1991.