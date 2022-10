Not Available

Get flat, sexy abs without ever doing a single crunch or sit-up with Hip Hop Abs Hip Hop Abs comes with 10 total workout routines including 3 bonus workouts and 3 bonus Learn to Dance workout routines across 3 DVDs Includes step-by-step nutrition guide, 30-day workout calendar, measurement card, and tape measure Bonus: 3 additional workouts, 3 Learn to Dance with Shaun T routines, Results on the Run diet guide, and 6-Day SlimDown plan