Hip Hop-eration

Not Available

These senior citizens may each be almost a century young, but for Kara, (94) Maynie (95) and Terri (93) the journey to Las Vegas and the World Hip Hop Dance Championships is just the beginning of a life's journey. And along with twenty-seven other nonagenarians they defy the odds and hip-hop their way into the hearts and minds of thousands of young fans from around the world. Led by their exuberant and 'I must have been mad,' manager Billie Jordan they learn to throw away their wheelchairs and walking sticks and push their bodies and artificial joints to the absolute limits of old age.