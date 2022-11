Not Available

This groundbreaking series takes viewers behind the scenes of the hip-hop world, exposing a side of the game that fans rarely see. Unflinching and rough-edged, Uncensored gets the scoop straight from the rappers, including how they deal with fame, money and the excesses that come with superstardom. Volume 2 goes into the studio and to rehearsal sessions with artists such as Method Man, Mos Def, Lauryn Hill and LL Cool J.