The competitive arena of freestyle rap battles is exposed in this documentary that goes inside the hip-hop culture's most exciting spectator sport. The hottest MCs from the streets of Detroit and Cleveland are pitted against one another to see who can take the title of the most talented rapper. Highlighted here are quick-witted freestyles from Obie Trice, Lord Jazz, Quest M.C.O.D.Y., MC Brainz, Drastic and Suave Gotti.