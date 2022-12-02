Not Available

A musical-sex-comedy stageplay about hipocrisy, bigotry and prejudice. Featuring top sexy stars- Katya Santos and Allen Dizon with Viva Hotmen- Paolo Serrano, Justin De Leon, Jerome Ocampo, Jayson Colis and Ethan Zulueta. Supported by an ensemble of talented theater actors from PETA. A show full of punchlines, comedy sketches, monologues and musical numbers, this play will tackle relevant issues that made the headlines like the much investigated escort services expose, right-wing moralist, self-righteous and self-proclaimed “guardians of morality” which give twisted interpretations of the law and sometimes even the Word of God.