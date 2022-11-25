HIRST//BABY

Not Available

LEGENDARY AMV creator ABROGATE NEED and CRAZY outsider artist (and letterboxd user) BOZZLE collaborate to go absolutely SICKO MODE on the boundaries of not only AMVs and the medium of film but ART ITSELF. A journey that DEMANDS to be seen in glorious 720p so you can absorb every ounce of gay. PART ONE (HIRST) by BOZZLE overwhelms the viewer with EPIC stimuli until they die of cringe. Not even HITLER is safe! PART TWO (BABY) by ABROGATE NEED tests the limits of human sexuality. A boy peeps on a girl. Is she comfortable being the object? Who knows. In a world of vagina tears and pain, there are no straight answers. Overall, these two segments combined not only make a powerful statement about society but also the viewer themselves.