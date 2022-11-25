His Athletic Wife

Not Available

Mrs. Strong, by reason of a good right arm, is absolute manager of her husband and his finances. While on a shopping expedition she collides with a passerby, spilling the contents of her purse. After they are restored to her, she misses her husband's pocketbook, and thinking the gentleman who bumped into her took it, she gives chase and succeeds in taking a pocketbook away from him. She relates the incident to her husband. He discovers his purse on the dresser. The restoration of the pocketbook to its rightful owner is very amusing. —Moving Picture World synopsis from IMDB