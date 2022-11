Not Available

From a first feature director Koichiro Oyama who worked as an assistant director for Hideo Nakata's "Kaidan" (2007), the film is about a man with crime records living with his own son without knowing their real relationship. Starring Ikkei Watanabe "Suspect X", the film won Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival's Audience Award, whose last year's winner was a smash hit zombie film "One Cut of the Dead".