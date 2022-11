Not Available

Woody Woodpecker lives in a slum, and is fed up with his bills, wishing aloud that he were rich. At that moment, a four-leaf clover appears in the floorboards, and transforms into a leprechaun woodpecker, which grants Woody three wishes. Woody immediately wishes for immense wealth, and he gets it-- by robbing a bank without realizing it. A police chase follows; will Woody escape, and what will his other two wishes be?