His Birthday

Cartoon drawing of a birthday cake. Live action of cartoonist (Sid Griffiths) sitting down at his drawing board. He looks at the cartoon and says: "I never drew THAT!". Cake turns into Jerry holding a sign that says "Many happy returns". Cut to artist, Intertitle reads: "Thanks very much, but it's not MY birthday!". Jerry throws away the sign and says, "No, but it is going to be mine!". Artist talks to the cartoon: "What do you want for a birthday present?". Jerry thinks about it and decides that he wants a gramophone.