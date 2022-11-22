His Daughter's Boyfriend 2

Not Available

When middle aged dad Charles' (Adam Russo) daughter Sophia (Danica Dane) brings home new boyfriend Julian (Osiris Blade), the protective father takes an immediate liking to the young, muscular stud. On a whim, Julian suggests that Charles come along with him and Sophia on a weekend trip to visit his mother (Diana Devoe) in New Hampshire. As the sexual tension between Charles and Julian grows, we discover the secret longings that torment both hot Daddy Charles and gorgeous, Adonis-like Julian. Will Charles' lust for Julian prove stronger than his fatherly love?