His Daughter's Boyfriend 3

Not Available

When Max's teenage daughter brings home her new boyfriend Tommy, Max is instantly impressed by the young, soft-spoken blonde stud. Feeling paternal, Max takes Tommy under his wing and even helps furnish the college boy's new apartment. Confused by his secret lust for the sexy older man, Tommy begins to explore his own sexuality and comes to some startling conclusions. Starring Max Sargent, Tommy Regan, Braxton Smith, Nick Capra and Ingrid Mouth. Written and directed by Nica Noelle.