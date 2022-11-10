His Dress Shirt

Not Available

A lost film. Mr. Kirby has rather a tarty disposition for a newly married man and his wife is exactly the reverse, being eager to look after his comfort even to the minutest detail. Kirby receives an invitation to attend a stag dinner on Thursday night and begins to make preparations Tuesday. He has only one dress shirt and admonishes his wife to have it sent to the laundry immediately. The wife sets about to do so, but she receives an invitation from a dear friend to go motoring and, of course, forgets all about the shirt. The evening of the dinner arrives and Kirby returns home out of sorts. He hunts for the dress shirt and then consults his wife as to it's whereabouts.