After surviving a violent attack at the hands of a jealous stalker, flawless beauty Lily Abrams moves to a new city looking for a fresh start. Physically scarred and struggling to cope with dark trauma from her past, Lily is haunted by visions of her stalker at every turn, and is at risk of unraveling, losing her new job, and the new life she has built for herself. Sarah Fisher, Robin Dunne star