His Grace\'s Last Testament

Not Available

A series of family entanglements develop around the changing will of Roger Bernhuses de Sars (Karl Mantzius), who wants his heritage to go to his illegitimate daughter Blenda (Greta Almroth). But love and fate also plays their cards. One of the most surprising films of Sjöström, close to Stroheim and some of the silent comedies of Lubitsch. Belonging to the golden age of Swedish film, this comedy offers one of the earliest explorations of the relationship between masters and servants on the screen, later developed by French masters like Renoir and Guitry. After acting in the diptych of Thomas Graal, Sjöström shows that he also dominates the “light genre” as director.