1934

His Greatest Gamble

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1934

Studio

Not Available

American gambler Philip Eden, who has ambushed his young daughter Alice from his estranged wife Florence, loses all of his money playing roulette in a French casino. In spite of Philip's sporadic income, he and Alice pledge to maintain an attitude of "wise foolishness" and to face the future together, one day at a time. Alice and Philip's happy plans are disrupted, however, when Bernice Solon, a jilted lover of Philip's, tracks them to their apartment and reveals that, out of jealousy, she has informed Florence of their whereabouts.

Cast

Bruce CabotStephen
Erin O'Brien-MooreFlorence
Edith FellowsAlice (as a child)
Shirley GreyBernice
Leonard CareyAlfred
Eily MalyonJenny

Images