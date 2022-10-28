His Last Gift

Not Available

Tae-ju, a murderer serving a life sentence in prison, is given a temporary release to save the life of a seriously ill young girl, Se-hee, who suffers from Wilson's disease and desperately needs a liver transplant. Se-hee is the daughter of Yeong-woo, and old friend of Tae-ju's who is now a police officer. Upon discovering that Se-hee's now deceased mother was his ex-girlfriend, Tae-ju realises that he is in fact her biological father, and does everything he can to try and save her life.