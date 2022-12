Not Available

In a cinema, the day of the premiere of J'irai cracher sur vos tombes (adapted from his novel), Boris Vian has a heart attack. During his discomfort, he relives the major stages of his life: the meeting with Raymond Queneau, the nights of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, the scandal of J'irai cracher sur vos tombes, his love stories with Michelle Léglise then Ursula Kubler or his relationship with Jean-Paul Sartre. Through his memories, Boris Vian relives all his “parallel lives”.