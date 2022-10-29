HIs Own Best Subject: A Visit to B.F. Skinner's Basement

Not Available

B.F. Skinner applied his unique behavioral principles to his own life. In this film, his daughter, Julie Vargas, gives us a tour of the basement study in which he wrote many of his books and articles. Skinner developed wonderfully ingenious gadgets designed to enhance his workspace, and he created clever ways of organizing the writing that was the central focus of the SKINNER WITH PIGEONS last decades of his life. Dr. Vargas and her sister also share fond memories of their father, who was a very involved and loving parent, happily setting aside his writing goals to be available to them.