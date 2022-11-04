His Pastimes

Not Available

Roy Smeck (1900-1994) sits on a bench in a garden. He's wearing a bow tie, a white on white shirt, and a sweater. First he plays the guitar, which is lying across his lap - it's a steel guitar sound using a slide in his left hand. Next he picks up the ukulele for an up-tempo number. After a few choruses, he stops and adds a mouth organ, playing it while both hands continue to play the uke. He finishes with a piece on a four-string banjo. With all three instruments, he gets percussive as well as melodic effects. Roy smiles a lot but doesn't say or sing a word.