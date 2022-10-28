1914

His Prehistoric Past

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 1914

Studio

Not Available

Set in the stone age, King Low-Brow rules the land and a harem of wives. When Charlie arrives in this land (where every man has one thousand wives), he falls in love with the King's favorite wife. When the King falls over a cliff, he is presumed dead and Charlie crowns himself King. The King, however, is not dead and comes back and bashes Charlie over the head with a rock. It turns out it was a dream and a police man bashed Charlie over the head with his club because he was sleeping in the park.

Cast

Mack SwainKing Lowbrow
Gene MarshSum-Babee, Lowbrow's Favorite Water Maiden
Fritz SchadeKu-Ku aka Cleo, Medicine Man
Cecile ArnoldCavewoman
Al St. JohnCaveman
May WallaceThe Queen

View Full Cast >

Images