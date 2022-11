Not Available

His Taking Ways is one of four films made for Biff Comedies, owned by independent producer Samuel Bischoff. Al St. John plays a hearing-impaired burglar who bumbles his way through a suburban break-in. One wonders how a criminal of such incompetence could be responsible for a “200 per cent” increase in burglary, but the premise is just an excuse for St. John to obliviously destroy household furnishings.