Not Available

Powerful witch Morgan heads to a festival at a bed and breakfast nestled in the small town of Stevenson, Texas. There, she and her coven get more than they bargain for when they meet Reverend Montgomery, a man who has more than the church on his side. In this return of Morgan from the film Sinner, the passive witch must call up her greatest powers to save her coven and right the wrongs of the town and congregation.