1931

His Woman

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1931

Studio

Paramount

Tough Caribbean freighter Captain Sam Whelan engages Sally Clark, a tramp masquerading as a missionary's daughter, to care for an abandoned baby on board his ship. En route to New York, ships mate Gatson sexually attacks her. The Captain knocks Gatson overboard in an ensuing scuffle. A romance developing between the Captain and Miss Clark is put to the test in New York after an assault investigation uncovers the girl's questionable past.

Cast

Gary CooperCaptain Sam Whalan
Claudette ColbertSally Clark
Averell HarrisMate Gatson
Richard SpiroSammy
Douglass DumbrilleAlisandroe
Raquel DavidovichMaria Estella

