Well over a decade in the making, this eight-part, 265-minute video is Jean-Luc Godard’s magnum opus, but it’s never been widely seen… Daunting, provocative, and very beautiful, this meditative essay looks at the history of the 20th century through cinema and vice versa, mainly through a rich assortment of clips (sometimes superimposing more than one), sound tracks (sometimes paired with visuals from other films), poetic commentary (with plenty of metaphors), and captions.