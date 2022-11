Not Available

Two girls at home on their living room sofa. They watch something on the TV screen: a man appears, he's looking up, there's a cigar in his mouth. He's wearing glasses, with smoked lenses, a visor on his head, a blue visor. White letters appear on the black background. He blinks. White letters appear, he looks down. He draws smoke, takes a drag. Pulls the cigar out of his mouth. Smoke comes out. He keeps looking up.