Welcome to Dhallywood, the cinema industry from Dhaka (Bangladesh capital, one of the most dense country from the worls - 170 millions inhabitants-) that produces more than 100 movies per year. Bangladesh population flock to cinema to smile, cry, dance and dream. This is a coral story about actors and film makers in one of the poorest countries of the world, where a young population fight in order to make their dreams become true.