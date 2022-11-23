Historic Mexico City

Not Available

Mexico City, the capital of the Republic of Mexico, has perhaps the most colorful history of any major metropolis. It was once the center of the Aztec Empire ruled by Montezuma. The National Palace of Arts, which also houses the National Theater, is one of the more spectacular of the modern buildings. The Plaza Mayor forms the most historic section of the city. Benito Juarez, the former president of the republic, is one of the most influential figures in shaping the city. Much of what is seen in Mexico City comes from its Spanish heritage, including bullfighting, which is a polarizing topic even amongst Mexicans. They also take some history from France, as seen through the workings at and the actual structure of the Chapultepec Castle.